Fans share their dream matches for kickboxing pound-for-pound king Chingiz Allazov

After finishing a 10-year rivalry over Marat Grigorian with a win, reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov is in search of a new challenger.

Before defending his belt at ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4, Allazov had a couple of contenders waiting to take a stab at the featherweight kickboxing crown.

Some top-ranked names included ONE lightweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion ‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel and reigning featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

Now that Allazov has come full circle, ONE Championship continues to lead the debate on who deserves the world title shot with the champ.

The promotion took to Instagram this week with the following question:

“ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Chingiz Allazov stays on the grind 💯 Who's next for "Chinga?" @chingizallazov.”

Fight fans immediately flocked online to share their suggestions. Check out what they’ve been saying below:

Fan comments #1

Fan comments #2

If an immediate rematch against Superbon Singha Mawynn didn’t happen before, there’s a lot more doubt of it happening now.

Besides, the former Thai world champion has got his hands full preparing for a Muay Thai war against Tawanchai PK Saenchai. They’re both expected to headline ONE Fight Night 15 in Bangkok on October 6.

With his position as the undisputed featherweight kickboxing champion, Allazov wants to remain as active as he can before retiring, so on his radar at the moment is Giorgio Petrosyan. The Armenian-Italian legend has a decision-win over Allazov which the Azerbaijani-Belarusian world champ would like to rectify.

As Allazov said in the post-fight interview at ONE Fight Night 13,

“I like dream fight, maybe one more with Giorgio Petrosyan. Inshallah, maybe we have this fight, and Inshallah, God help me, we win this fight. This is my last fight in my mind.”