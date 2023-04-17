Fans show love for Adriano Moraes’ KO of Demetrious Johnson

Fans praised Adriano Moraes after ONE Championship re-posted his knockout win against Demetrious Johnson.

In April 2021, Moraes was the ONE flyweight world champion, with ‘Mighty Mouse’ looking to end his title reign. The fight was a back-and-forth chess match until ‘Mikinho’ landed a grounded knee that led to a second-round knockout. The 8x world champion became the first fighter to knock out Johnson.

ONE recently shared multiple angles of Adriano Moraes’ legendary knockout win, with fans filling the Instagram comment section, including some saying:

“Mighty mouse still a goat love to both fighter what a fight love u guys onechamp”

“for sure forgot that was aloud”

“The knee was the knockout blow for sure, but how about that right uppercut into push off with the left to set up the position! That’s some cold stuff right there…. 🥶”

“The uppercut that dropped him initially was nasty"

Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes fought for a second time in August 2022. After winning a mixed-rules bout against Rodtang Jitmuangnon, ‘Mighty Mouse’ kept building momentum by avenging his loss against Moraes to become the ONE flyweight world champion.

On May 5, Johnson and Moraes will meet for a third time at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video, the promotion’s first event in North America. The elite flyweights will headline the event inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado. Before ‘Mighty Mouse’ and 'Mikinho' go to war, there are two other world championship bouts in the flyweight Muay Thai and flyweight submission grappling divisions.

ONE Fight Night 10 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

