Fans show love to Superbon ahead of ONE Fight Night 11

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing kingpin Superbon Singha Maywyn looks impressive two weeks ahead of his fight against Tayfun Ozcan next month at ONE Fight Night 11.

The 32-year-old superstar is eager to recapture his belt after surrendering the world title to Chingiz Allazov earlier this year. Counting down the days to his next fight, the Thai fighter shared images of his impressive and toned physique on Instagram.

The post had all his fans, including major celebrities in Asia, hyped up for his return.

Check out what they’ve said below:

T.V. personality from Celebrity Big Brother, Julie Chen exclaimed:

“Go go goooo🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥.”

Kaylin Hsieh, Hong Kong Olympian and NCAA national fencing champion also cheered on with the post:

“Let’s go Superbon 🔥🔥🔥!!!”

manunta.gabriele:

"Top superbon🦾🦾🦾❤️❤️💣💣💣💣💣❤️"

nemodomanski:

"I also looking forward to it champ!! 🔥🔥🔥"

The rivalry between Superbon and Ozcan is finally coming to fruition after their fight back in September 2022, was canceled due to Superbon suffering an undisclosed illness.

With the fight now at full speed ahead, both men are therefore solely focused on getting the win on June 9 in what is touted as a world title eliminator bout.

Superbon, for his part, has worked night and day with famed Muay Thai coach, Trainer Gae, to re-establish himself as the one true kickboxing world champion.

As for Tayfun Ozcan, the opportunity couldn’t have come at a better time. He’s always wanted to show off his skills against one of the world’s top pound-for-pound fighters, and now he’s got a chance to prove he belongs amongst the elite.

Fans in North America can watch the entire ONE Fight Night 11 bill live and for free with a Prime Video subscription.

