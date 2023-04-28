Fans show Superbon some love ahead of ONE Fight Night 11

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn is ready to make a comeback after losing his belt earlier this year. At ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9, the Thai legend will face Dutch-Turkish striker Tayfun Ozcan.

Ahead of his bout with Ozcan at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, the former ONE world champion posted this on his Instagram:

Fans are excited to see their idol find redemption and get back to his winning ways. They flooded the comments section with messages of support:

Ahead of his massive bout with Ozcan, it seems that Superbon is employing the help of his long-time teammate, Muay Thai legend Buakaw Benchamek.

Buakaw is one of those fighters who fans would call an "OG". He was one of the first few Thai fighters to reach global status. He's a multi-time Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion and boasts an iconic pro record of 240-24.

The two were seen sparring in the gym:

After losing his belt at the hands of Chingiz Allazov via KO, Superbon took some time away to recuperate, but is now seeking redemption en route to another world title run.

Tayfun Ozcan, on the other hand, has an impressive 84-10 pro record and will look to make his mark in the absolutely stacked ONE featherweight kickboxing rankings.

ONE Fight Night 11 will also feature world title fights in Muay Thai and submission grappling, respectively. ONE lightweight Muay Thai world and kickboxing world champion Regian 'The Immortal' Eersel will make the second defense of his Muay Thai throne against Russia's Dmitry Menshikov.

In the co-main event, ADCC gold medalist and ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo will make the second defense of his belt. Against him will be the man he previously called out, multi-time IBJJF gold medalist Tommy Langaker.

No other fights have been officially linked to ONE Fight Night 11 yet, so best to stay tuned. The event will be broadcast live from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on June 9, and will be available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

