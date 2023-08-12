Fans show tremendous love for Chingiz Allazov’s Baku homecoming

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov received a hero’s welcome at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport (Baku Airport) in Azerbaijan on Thursday.

The 30-year-old superstar was all smiles as he was received with open arms by his growing fanbase in his first match back from Bangkok. It must have been a draining day for Allazov after flying more than seven hours from Thailand to get back home.

Nonetheless, he was humbled by the presence of so many fans who gathered and chanted his name outside the airport. He met with them, carrying the 26-pound golden belt across his shoulder, visibly emotional as he took pictures and answered media questions.

Not only were fans celebrating in his home country but also fans across the world joined in the festivities, sending wholesome comments about the champ on Instagram. Check out some of their posts below:

Fan Comments

Following a great throwdown between superstars, Chingiz Allazov retained his ONE featherweight kickboxing world title against long-time rival Marat Grigorian by unanimous decision at ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4.

It was another heart-felt and emotional night for Allazov, who had come a long way to become the undisputed kickboxing king of the world. Adding Grigorian to his list of victims has been nothing short of remarkable, considering their 10-year-long history.

Beating Grigorian after having suffered a loss to him in Bellator five years ago, felt a lot like redemption for the Georgian-Azerbaijani striker.

Now that he’s at the pinnacle of his career, he wishes to push the envelope further with a rematch against former foe Giorgio Petrosyan.

Allazov believes his kickboxing career would be complete if he succeeds in redeeming a decision loss to the Armenian-Italian veteran.