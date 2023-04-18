Fans smell racist bias comparing how Dana White and Jonathan Majors domestic violence cases were treated by media

Fight fans suspect racial bias in the handling of incidents where UFC president Dana White slapped his wife on New Year's Eve and where Jonathan Majors was dropped by his public relations manager after he was charged with domestic violence.

The news arrives three weeks after the actor, known for his roles in Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania, was arrested in New York on allegations of assault and harassment at the end of March.

The 33-year-old actor was taken into custody on March 25 in Manhattan on charges of assault and harassment stemming from a domestic altercation with a 30-year-old woman. The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries to her head and neck, according to the officials.

White was in a similar situation earlier this year after being caught on camera slapping his wife twice. The UFC president may have expressed regret for his actions, but White was able to avoid serious ramifications, as many in the MMA community have noted.

Internet users have taken notice, highlighting the media's hidden and apparent racial prejudices in covering both of these incidents. Bishop Talbert Swan wrote:

"In 24 hours, Jonathan Majors has already received more press attention for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend than Dana White did for being caught on video slapping his wife around. I wonder why??"

Another user wrote:

"The hypocrisy is killing me inside. Dana White slapped his wife on camera, with no coverage on the news. Jonathan Majors has evidence of not touching girlfriend, biggest coverage on news and people calling him guilty. Freaking mindblowing."

Yet another fan wrote:

"Insane that Dana White can slap his wife on camera and nothing happens, but Jonathan Majors may or may not have done the same, and he's being blackballed for it immediately. "Oh, those texts look bad!" Bi*ch, Dana was on camera, caught in 4K!"

What did Dana White say about facing ramifications for slapping his wife on New Year's Eve?

A significant fraction of the MMA community does not agree with Dana White's assertion that he has been adequately punished for slapping his wife considering that his public image has been irreparably tarnished.

Several fans believe that the UFC president must also endure professional ramifications in addition to living with the guilt of slapping his wife on New Year's Eve. White expressed regret and implored that his actions should not be defended.

At the post-fight press conference for UFC Vegas 67, the topic was brought up again. White was asked by a reporter about the claim that UFC president White deserved disciplinary action from the organization because of his conduct. White replied:

"The only thing that matters is my personal life. What else is there? What should it be [professional consequnces]?.... I told you, I was going to leave in 2016 with the sale.... could have sat out during COVID-19. What should my punishment be? What matters other than my personal life?"

