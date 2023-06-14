Fans are stunned in this cage-side view of Regian Eersel’s KO of Dmitry Menshikov

Fans are impressed by the cage-side angle of Regian Eersel’s stunning knockout win against Dmitry Menshikov.

On June 9, Eersel continued his legendary run with a 46-second knockout in the main event of ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

‘The Immortal’ followed up a kick by landing a sneaky left hook, knocking down Menshikov and securing his second Muay Thai world title defense.

ONE Championship shared an alternate angle of the knockout on Instagram with the caption saying:

“Cracked 'em 😱 Can anyone stop "The Immortal?" @koolhydraat”

Fans filled the comment section with praise, including some saying:

“⏱️⏱️⏱️ Amazing fakes to setup that KO. Fight IQ unmatched 🔥”

“Beautiful finish. Congrats Champ @onechampionship 👏🔥🔥🔥#EerselSadikovic2”

“Never doubting him again"

“Unstoppable Immortal ☠️👑”

Regian Eersel’s win against Dmitry Menshikov extended his promotional record to 10-0, with seven kickboxing wins and the rest in Muay Thai. After competing in “the art of eight limbs” for three consecutive fights, the two-sport world champion plans to defend his lightweight kickboxing throne next time out.

It’s unclear who will be the next ONE lightweight kickboxing title challenger. With that said, Arian Sadikovic made a strong argument at ONE Fight Night 11. Sadikovic lost against Eersel in April 2022 before bouncing back with a unanimous decision win against Dutch legend Nieky Holzken. It’ll be intriguing to see if the rematch is scheduled for later this year.

For those that missed Regian Eersel’s latest world title defense, the replay of ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video can be seen for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

