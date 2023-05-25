Fans have slammed Gilbert Burns after the No.5 ranked UFC welterweight praised Dana White's Power Slap League on Twitter.

The UFC president's latest venture into the Power Slap League (PSL) has been underfire since it's inception, with many MMA personalites calling out the sport for it's barbaric nature.

Despite the criticisms, and PSL being dropped from TBS after it's first season, the show is back on fans' screens for Season 2, which can be watched for free on the streaming site Rumble.

One of the events took place last night and saw Damien Dibbell become the newly crowned Power Slap heavyweight champion. Burns then took to Twitter and stated that he enjoyed watching the event.

"Hey @powerslapleague is fun! #PowerSlap2"

Some fans were unimpressed by 'Durinho's' tweet, with one fan suggesting he had been paid to promote the show.

"How much did they pay you for this tweet?"

Smilo @smeez38 @GilbertDurinho @powerslapleague How much did they pay you for this tweet ?

Another fan joked that Dana White had been calling favors from fighters on the roster in order to drive traffic to Power Slap.

"Dana really calling in his favours for this one!"

DFoftheNW @noodlecupman @GilbertDurinho @powerslapleague Dana really calling in his favours for this one!

Twitter user @habibmakhachey took a shot at Burns, referring to his recent loss to Belal Muhammad at UFC 288 earlier this month. According to 'Mook', Muhammad would never be caught promoting PSL.

"Belal would never you fraud."

Check out more fan reactions below:

jeno @jenojeremy_l @GilbertDurinho @powerslapleague How did uncle Dana paid you for this tweet or is this Ali writing this?

TwinVamos @TwinVamos @GilbertDurinho @powerslapleague How much did they pay you? Gilbert I'm losing respect for you

Boston Sports Club @SportsclubBOS @GilbertDurinho @powerslapleague Look how quickly your fake fans turn on you for having your own opinion on something lol. Fucking cornball weirdos.

NPC 🏵 @Darren85219896 @GilbertDurinho @powerslapleague Suits you Burt, would fit your brand and you may be good at it.

UFC president Dana White reveals fighter pay increase and bonuses for Power Slap

Following Power Slap 2's event, Dana White faced the press and revealed that they were now going to offer bonuses for fighters for the first time.

The event was the second major event of the Power Slap League so far, which took place at the UFC's Apex arena. The night saw 'record breaking' numbers on Rumble as fans were treated to three title fights on the night.

Speaking to the press following the event, White confirmed the fighters who had recieved the first $10,000 bonuses in PSL's history. He said:

"We actually have performance bonuses now. So I'll tell you the performance bonus winners. Amir Nuriddeen, Austin Turpin, Waylon Frost and Alan Klingbeil. All those guys won $10,000, so congrats to them."

Catch Dana White's press conference here:

The announcement to add fighter bonuses also comes not long after the UFC president confirmed that the fighters would also be earning an increased salary:

Jed I. Goodman © @jedigoodman Dana White says there is already a bump up in pay for the next season of Power Slap.

