Felipe Lobo reveals he gave 100 percent during training camp for "big challenge" against Jonathan Haggerty

Felipe Lobo is making sure that he doesn’t cut any corners in preparation for the biggest fight of his career to date.

At ONE Fight Night 19, the Brazilian challenger and No.3-ranked contender will face off with Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

Lobo knows that he has a big challenge in front of him but that is only helping to push him even further than before in his training camp.

With his eyes locked firmly on the prize that awaits him on February 16, he knows that all of his hard work and dedication will be worth it if he is successful in reaping the rewards.

Lobo told The AllStar in a recent interview that he is matching the occasion by preparing to the best of his ability:

“I'm feeling tired, you know, the training has been very hard, the camp is going very hard, but it's a good kinda tired because every day when I go to the gym, I try to give my 100 percent because I know it’s a big thing coming, it’s a big challenge, so every day I do 100 percent and I’m ready. I’m ready.”

Watch the full interview below:

Felipe Lobo will have his work cut out for him at ONE Fight Night 19

Felipe Lobo has proven himself to be a very deserving challenger in the bantamweight Muay Thai division through his run with ONE Championship.

That being said, bringing a sudden end to the momentum of Jonathan Haggerty might be his toughest test to date.

The two-sport world champion is coming off the best year of his career in 2023 where he claimed both the bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing titles with two consecutive knockout victories.

Lobo will have to be better than ever to beat ‘The General’ as only one man can leave Lumpinee with the bantamweight gold.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.