Felipe Lobo says bantamweight MMA king Fabricio Andrade has “been very important” during his training at Tiger Muay Thai

Training at Tiger Muay Thai affords Felipe Lobo a wealth of talent to train with, and one particular fighter has been a vital piece for the world title contender’s preparations.

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade is one of the top stars at the Phuket gym, and he has been a valuable training partner for Lobo.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Felipe Lobo said he learns rapidly whenever he and Andrade train together.

“He’s been very important throughout my training sessions, very positive energy, you know, in the gym we trained together. I could learn a lot of things from him, and he has learned a lot from me as well from Muay Thai.”

Lobo will ultimately need all that he learned from Andrade when he enters arguably the biggest fight of his career.

‘Demolition Man’ will challenge Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 19 this Friday at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Felipe Lobo plans to overpower Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 19

Felipe Lobo knows what Jonathan Haggerty is capable of, but he’s not one to be pushed around when it comes to an opportunity he worked all his life for.

The Brazilian star was ringside when Haggerty knocked Andrade out to claim the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 16.

Determined to avenge his training partner, Lobo told CountFilms TV what he plans to do against Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 19.

"I'm stronger than him and my mindset is ready for this fight, you know. I've been training for so long for this fight and probably that is another advantage, that I have been training longer than him for this fight.”

