"Felt really deep didn't you?!" - Dillon Danis gets roasted by fans despite positive "strongest humans" comment about Alex Pereira

Fans roasted Dillon Danis after he complimented Alex Pereira on social media.

On Saturday, July 29, Pereira will make his light heavyweight debut in the UFC. ‘Poatan’ has been matched up against former light-heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz for the UFC 291 co-main event, which could lead to a title shot with a win.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated 205-pound matchup, ESPN MMA compared Pereira’s physique now to when he was at middleweight. The photo comparison was posted on Instagram with the caption saying:

“Pereira is looking HUGE ahead of his debut at 205 lbs 😳 #UFC291”

Danis appeared in the comment section and supported Pereira after training with him earlier this year. He had this to say:

“i’m telling you now training with him he’s one of the strongest humans i ever felt."

Instagram comment

Regardless of what Dillon Danis says, fans tend to reply and roast him. The same happened when ‘El Jefe’ showed support for Alex Pereira, leading to the following responses:

“get back in the ring and then you can talk g. Sad that the only way to stay somewhat relevant is by making stupid comments on everyone’s posts.”

Instagram comment

“literally nobody asked you nothing. Imagine being a "fighter" that doesn't fight. I have the same number of KO's without fighting. Be relevant”

Instagram comment

“stronger than that white belt bouncer who choked you out?!”

Instagram comment

“I bet he was, you felt really deep didn’t you?!?”

Instagram comment

“coming from you that means nothing"

Instagram comment

Is Dillon Danis scheduled to fight later this year?

Dillon Danis hasn’t fought since securing his second Bellator win in June 2019. He was scheduled to fight KSI in a boxing match in January before pulling out for undisclosed reasons. Although some fans have their doubts, ‘El Jefe’ is rumored to be potentially fighting later this year.

Earlier this month, Misfits Boxing (an influencer boxing promotion) held their eighth event in Nashville, Tennessee. During the July 22 card, Misfits teased their ninth show, scheduled for October 14.

The teaser featured a cross with four patterns displayed. Although nothing has been confirmed, widespread belief suggests KSI vs. Tommy Fury could be the main event, with Danis fighting Logan Paul in the co-main. Only time will tell if those rumors are true.

Nathan Armstrong @Nath_Arm



It also has @LoganPaul Yellow and @dillondanis leopard print



Looks like we’re seeing @KSI take on @tommytntfury on the 14th October, and Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis



Can KSI do what @jakepaul… pic.twitter.com/DwuIlECLFr The new Misfits 009 poster has KSI’s bandanna and the name “Fury” on the cross.It also has @LoganPaul Yellow and @dillondanis leopard printLooks like we’re seeing @KSI take on @tommytntfury on the 14th October, and Logan Paul vs Dillon DanisCan KSI do what @jakepaul… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Most Wanted @mostwantedrellz

FURY =Tommy

Black and Yellow = Logan Paul

Leopard Print = Dillon Danis Bandanna = KSIFURY =TommyBlack and Yellow = Logan PaulLeopard Print = Dillon Danis pic.twitter.com/EUry5gPhED