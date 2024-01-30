Female fighter levels serious accusation against UFC doctor of unethical practices - "No wonder Tatiana Suarez can't stay healthy"

Tatiana Suarez is known for being one of the most injury-prone fighters on the UFC roster. According to women's flyweight contender Lauren Murphy, it is due to UFC doctor Andy Galphin's malpractice. She lobbied career-threatening accusations against the kinesiologist, who works with several UFC fighters.

Murphy took to X/Twitter to allege that Galphin had minimized the seriousness of a dangerous and contagious infection to clear her to fight Valentina Shevchenko, who was the reigning UFC women's flyweight at the time.

"So sad Dr Galpin still works w @ufc athletes. He hospitalized 1 female already. He had me fighting @BulletValentina with a contagious & dangerous infection (which he said was no big deal). No wonder @tatianaufc can’t stay healthy enough to fight w this guy running her camps."

No one else has substantiated Murphy's claims about Galphin, but Suarez is not the only fighter under Galphin's direction who seems to struggle to stay healthy. UFC featherweight and two-time title challenger Brian Ortega is another one. 'T-City' hasn't fought since a 2022 loss to Yair Rodriguez.

The bout is notable for ending with a freak injury, as Ortega's shoulder was dislocated by an armbar attempt from Rodriguez. The pair are now scheduled to face off in a rematch at UFC Fight Night 237 on Feb. 24. As for Suarez, she recently withdrew from her UFC 298 bout with Amanda Lemos.

The exact reasons behind her withdrawal are unknown, but many suspect that the unbeaten strawweight may have suffered some sort of injury. Regardless, fans now await her return with bated breath.

Tatiana Suarez has already beaten three UFC champions

While she has not yet fought for a UFC title, Tatiana Suarez has actually faced three different UFC champions. Her first outing against a titleholder, albeit a future one, was her UFC Fight Night 129 bout with Alexa Grasso, who she submitted within a round of their encounter.

Grasso would go on to capture the women's flyweight title in one of the greatest upsets of 2023 when she submitted Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 285. Meanwhile, Suarez followed her win over Grasso by immediately taking on ex-strawweight champion Carla Esparza, who she TKO'd in round three.

Five years later, she ran through another ex-strawweight champion in Jéssica Andrade, submitting her within two rounds.