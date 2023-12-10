Female UFC rookie Talita Alencar gives teary-eyed four-word reaction to debut win; opponent raises question about decision

UFC Vegas 83 opened with a bout between Talita Alencar and Rayanne dos Santos. Both women were making their UFC debuts, and it was a hotly contested bout, with Alencar emerging victorious via split-decision. The win maintained her undefeated 5-0-1 record, which is half-marred by a draw.

While Alencar celebrated her promotional debut win with a teary-eyed Instagram post proclaiming that she'd no longer have to use Uber. Signing with the UFC is the dream of most fighters, especially those who took part in Dana White's Contender Series like Alencar did.

The Brazilian's fight on DWCS ended in a draw, but impressed the UFC CEO enough that he awarded Alencar with a UFC contract, which she made good on by winning. Like her opponent, Alencar is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist; however, she is far more credentialed.

She came into MMA as a three-time IBJJF World No-Gi Champion at the black belt level. In doing so, she joins Mackenzie Dern as another world champion Brazilian jiu-jitsu grappler at women's strawweight, where Alencar made her UFC debut. Despite her high-level grappling credentials, she hasn't scored a submission win in three fights.

In fact, her only submission wins occurred in her first three fights under the Titan FC banner. Unfortunately, once she signed with the LFA and subsequently made her way into the UFC, Alencar has only won fights via decision.

Rayanne dos Santos questions her decision loss to Talita Alencar

While Talita Alencar celebrated her first UFC win, her opponent, Rayanne dos Santos, questioned the logic behind her decision loss to her opponent. She took to Instagram to claim that she simply didn't understand why or how the judges awarded Alencar with the split-decision win.

Check out Rayanne dos Santos' thoughts on her loss to Talita Alencar in her Instagram caption below:

The defeat snapped Dos Santos' three-fight win streak. Whether she will pursue further action by potentially appealing the decision remains unknown, as appeals of such nature are generally unsuccessful and lead to rejections from athletic commissions.