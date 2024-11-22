  • home icon
Female UFC star Miesha Tate calls out America's "cr*ppy" maternity leave policy favored to fund billion-dollar baby formula industry

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Nov 22, 2024 10:30 GMT
tate
Miesha Tate criticizes the United States' maternity leave policy in a recent clip. [Image courtesy: @ufc via X/Twitter]

Miesha Tate has just expressed frustration with the U.S. maternity leave policy. This took place in a recent sitdown with Dr. Josh Axe, a clinical nutritionist who favors the use of natural medicine and a healthy diet to help people combat their ailments.

During the pair's conversation, a snippet of which is available on both of their Instagram pages, Tate described workplace conditions prevalent in the United States. She touched on being overworked and underpaid before hitting out at the baby formula industry.

"We're overworked, we're underpaid, we're over-taxed. We don't have the time. Maternity leave is a joke. There's also so much money to be made by feeding babies formula, and how much money is lost by women breastfeeding, that there's a big push against that. And I always wondered why in America do we have such cr*ppy maternity leave? How sad is that a mom who's trying to breastfeed needs to leave her baby for 8 hours a day?"
Check out Miesha Tate's thoughts on maternity leave in the United States:

It appears that Tate is now parlaying her fame as a UFC fighter into tackling social issues in the United States. But as far as MMA is concerned, she had a brief stint as UFC women's bantamweight champion after upsetting a then-undefeated Holly Holm. Unfortunately, 'Cupcake' lost the belt to Amanda Nunes in her first defense.

She subsequently struggled to regain her old form. Counting the loss to Nunes, she went 2-4 in her next six fights and is no longer ranked in the women's bantamweight top 10. Moreover, she hasn't fought since Dec. 2, 2023, and may be putting her fighting career behind her.

Miesha Tate is a mother herself

Miesha Tate's comments likely stem from her own experience as a mother. On Jan. 1, 2018, she revealed she was in a relationship with Johnny Nuñez, also an MMA fighter. That same year, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter they named Amaia Nevaeh Nuñez.

Two years later, they welcomed a son named Daxton Wylder Nuñez. Thus, she does not lose sight of the hardships of being a working mother.

