Fiery lightweight clash between Timofey Nastyukhin and Zhang Lipeng added to ONE Fight Night 15

The ONE Fight Night 15: Haggerty vs Andrade on Prime Video card is starting to shape up with the addition of two hard-hitting lightweights known for producing violent finishes.

Per ONE Championship, Russia’s Timofey Nastyukhin and Chinese star Zhang Lipeng will both look to return to the win column in the promotion’s 10th Amazon Prime Video event of the year on October 6 inside the iconic halls of Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

Nastyukhin, the former ONE lightweight world title challenger, will seek to end his recent slide after going 2-3 in his last five bouts.

The 33-year-old succumbed to the no.4 ranked lightweight contender Halil Amir in his last outing at ONE on Prime Video 2 last year.

However, the Raty Team star wants to prove he still has a lot left in the tank and work his way back to another world title shot at 170 pounds.

At his best, Timofey Nastyukhin is a relentless headhunter with weapons of mass destruction in his fists. The heavy-handed slugger has seven career knockouts to his name, including a terrifying finish over all-time great Eddie Alvarez.

Zhang, however, is unfazed by his opponent’s fearsome reputation and is quite confident of his own abilities to finish fights.

A veteran of 47 career bouts with 33 wins, ‘The Warrior’ is as well-rounded as they come with 13 victories via submission and 11 via KO/TKO.

He collected back-to-back wins over Eduard Folayang and Ruslan Emilbek Uulu under the Singapore-based organization but fell short against the third-ranked Saygid Izagakhmaev at ONE 161 last year.

Meanwhile, ONE Fight Night 15 will be bannered by two explosive world title fights. Tawanchai PK Saenchai will defend his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against Superbon Singha Mawynn.

Bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade will also lock horns with bantamweight Muay Thai kingpin Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing throne.

The entire event will air live on US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.