Rumors of a matchup between Cody Garbrandt and Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 300 have gone rampant, and some outlets have even stated that the bout has been confirmed.

Garbrandt made the call to face the Brazilian after picking up his latest win in style, delivering a first round KO to Brian Kelleher in December. The victory extended 'No Love's winning streak to two, having won both of his bouts since returning to bantamweight.

As for Figueiredo, the former flyweight champ made his 135 pound debut at UFC on ESPN 52 when he faced Rob Font, winning comfortably via unanimous decision. His bout against also Font marked the first time he has faced a different opponent than Brandon Moreno since 2020.

Garbrandt called for a bout against Figueiredo following his victory over Kelleher, with both men pushing to make a run at the bantamweight title.

Expand Tweet

Fans reacted to the rumors, with many expressing concern over how Garbrandt's chin will hold up. The 32-year-old has suffered from mixed form in the octagon in recent years, going 3-5 in his last eight bouts, with four of those losses coming via TKO/KO.

One fan wrote:

"Figgy gonna put him in a coffin💀"

Another fan wrote:

"Cody has felt gunshy in his last few fights, and figgy is usually pretty aggressive. I think Figgy finds his chin and it’s goodnight"

Some fans believe Garbrandt will pull off the upset, however, with one fan writing:

"Cody gonna surprise the world"

X user @DuckDuckGuido added:

"Cody by KO. He about to enter his second prime."

One fan added:

"Damn this is Cody's last shot"

Check out more reactions here:

Fans react to UFC 300 fight announcement

Dana White announces first UFC 300 title fight

Dana White has previously promised fans that there will be multiple titles on the line at UFC 300.

The event will take place on April 13, 2024 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Despite being billed as the biggest card of the year, there are still a few fights yet to be announced.

Taking to social media last week, White confirmed the first title bout of the pay-per-view. It will feature a historic all Chinese clash as women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili defends her title against Yan Xiaonan. White said:

"Aug. 31, 2019, history was made when Zhang Weili defeated Jessica Andrade to become the first Chinese champion in UFC history. Guess what, five years later, we will see history being made again as Zhang Weili faces Yan Xianon for the strawweight title at UFC 300. This is the first time two Chinese contenders have faced off for a world title."

Check out the announcement here: