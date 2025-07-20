  • home icon
  • "Fight of the Night" - MMA pros react to Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez UFC 318 barn burner

"Fight of the Night" - MMA pros react to Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez UFC 318 barn burner

By Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
Modified Jul 20, 2025 07:32 GMT
UFC 318: Holland v Rodriguez - Source: Getty
Kevin Holland (left) and Daniel Rodriguez (right) displayed warrior spirit in their UFC 318 fight. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

The MMA community reacted to the epic three-round battle between Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez.

The welterweight contenders clashed on the UFC 318 main card in what was anticipated to be an intriguing stylistic matchup. After a relatively competitive Round 1, Rodriguez hurt and dropped Holland several times in the second frame, attempting to secure a finish with vicious follow-up ground-and-pound strikes.

However, Holland demonstrated remarkable resilience and successfully reversed the momentum in the final frame. Visibly fatigued after expending significant energy in Round 2, Rodriguez struggled to defend himself as Holland landed several impactful strikes

'D-Rod' weathered the storm and controlled Holland on the ground, dropping punches from the top position until the final bell. The judges scored the bout in Rodriguez's favor, awarding him a unanimous decision victory (29-28 X 3).

Check out glimpses of Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez below:

Fans and MMA pros were impressed by the determination shown by both men and shared their thoughts on the action-packed encounter. However, a few voices raised concerns regarding some questionable decision-making by both men.

UFC heavyweight contender and former title challenger Derrick Lewis reacted:

"Fight of the Night"
Fan favorite and fellow welterweight contender Gilbert Burns posted:

"What a fight! #UFC318"
Check out more reactions below:

Fans and MMA pros&#039; reactions [Screenshots courtesy: Respective X handles]
Fans and MMA pros' reactions [Screenshots courtesy: Respective X handles]

Statistically, Holland outlanded Rodriguez 82-77 in total strikes and secured the only takedown of the fight. Meanwhile, Rodriguez was credited with two knockdowns, while Holland had one.

While the fight provided plenty of entertainment, it was one of several other competitive bouts on the card. The middleweight grudge match between Brendan Allen and Marvin Vettori on the preliminary card ultimately received the Fight of the Night honor, edging out Holland vs. Rodriguez.

