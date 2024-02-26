Iron sharpens iron, and Arjan Bhullar is proud to have trained alongside two of arguably the best heavyweight MMA fighters of all time.

After a successful career in Greco-Roman wrestling, ‘Singh’ made the transition to mixed martial arts and began his journey with the renowned American Kickboxing Academy (AKA).

The San Jose, California-based stable was the perfect training ground for Bhullar, as it allowed him to exchange trade secrets with former UFC champions Daniel Cormier and Cain Velasquez.

The former ONE heavyweight MMA world champion shared in an interview with Sportsmanor:

“AKA in the past has been great, you know, especially when DC [Daniel Cormier] and Cain [Velasquez] were active, you know, that ticked a lot of boxes for me. Loyalty is key, you can’t have too many voices and too many different people around you, but you got to figure out what works for you.”

While Cormier and Velasquez have both retired from MMA, Arjan Bhullar says he still applies the lessons he picked up from these two legends.

The Indian superstar will look to showcase his full set of skills this coming March 1, when he tussles with the red-hot Amir Aliakbari at ONE 166: Qatar.

This pivotal heavyweight MMA showdown is part of the promotion’s Middle East debut at Lusail Sports Arena.

ONE 166: Qatar will air free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada

Arjan Bhullar trained with Xtreme Couture in preparation for Amir Aliakbari

After losing his 26 pounds of gold to Anatoly Malykhin last year, Arjan Bhullar decided a change in scenery was in order.

The 37-year-old moved to another high-profile camp in Las Vegas, training alongside notable MMA stars Francis Ngannou and Sean Strickland at Xtreme Couture. He added:

“This is my first one where I’m in Las Vegas now, at Xtreme Couture with Francis [Ngannou] with Sean Strickland and a lot of these guys down here.

"I just felt this was a good fit, there's good quality training partners, and it’s close to home. It's the desert, they checked a lot of boxes.”

We’ll soon see if Arjan Bhullar’s bold move pays off this coming Friday.