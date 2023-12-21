"Filling Brittney Palmer's place?" - Fans react as Nina-Marie Daniele teases UFC octagon girl role in a joke post 

Fans have reacted to Nina-Marie Daniele potentially becoming a UFC octagon girl.

Nina-Marie Daniele has emerged as one of the most popular figures in the MMA community over the past year. The former model has been stealing the spotlight as a content creator within the UFC. Her distinctive interviewing style when engaging with the fighters has propelled her popularity to new heights.

Before entering the world of MMA content, she embarked on a modeling career that began nearly 12 years ago. Daniele achieved the title of Playboy's Playmate of the Year in 2018.

Having a large following on social media, Daniele is quick to garner the attention of her followers with anything she posts. The same happened recently when she took to X/Twitter to jokingly post about auditioning to become a UFC octagon girl.

She said:

"I'm auditioning to become a UFC Octagon girl! Wish me luck LOL"

Recently, longtime UFC ring girls Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer retired from their roles following UFC 296. Questioning if Daniele was stepping in to replace them, fans commented on Nina-Marie Daniele's post:

"This is what happens when there's no UFC for 1 month"

"Filling Brittney Palmer's place? Good Luck!!

"Good luck, just no Power Slap!"

Nina-Marie Daniele slams MMA media for jumping the gun on breaking news

Last month, Nina-Marie Daniele went off on the media outlets that cover MMA and slammed them for unethically reporting "breaking news" just to garner engagement online. Daniele took to X/Twitter and claimed that false reporting is the reason why the MMA promotions don't work with them.

She suggested that the MMA media couldn't be trusted anymore and said:

"A major problem with MMA media is that most are so eager to break ‘Breaking News’ but they don’t bother confirming! Instead, they trust random sources. This is why MMA Media can’t be trusted. Also, why is the media so eager to break news before the promotion?"

Daniele pointed out that this type of journalism would alienate the news outlets from working with the promotions and would cause irreversible damage to their reputation. She added:

"This works against you and why the promotion won’t work with you. It’s a two-way street, and y’all are shooting yourselves in the foot, IMO. #MakeMMAMediaGreatAgain"

