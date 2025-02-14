"Finally a job you can handle" - Hilarious fan reactions pour in as Nina-Marie Daniele shares four-word Valentine's Day video skit

Nina-Marie Daniele recently shared a hilarious Valentine's Day skit on social media and sent fans into a frenzy. The influencer showcased her acting skills in a video comparing the stark difference between her Valentine's Day celebration on Instagram and in reality.

Daniele recently shared a clip that started out showing a beautiful track of roses and candles leading up to a 'Marry Me' sign. This was meant to show her Instagram-version of how Valentine's Day went.

In the second half of the video, she reveals that, in reality, her partner used roses and candles to lead her to unwashed dishes and gifted her a new scrubber. In her four-word caption, she wrote:

"Worst Valentine's Day ever."

After Daniele shared it via an X post, fans flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts and reactions.

Check out a screenshot of the post below:

Screenshots from @ninamdrama on X

One fan wrote:

"Finally a job you can handle."

Another fan wrote:

"I don't see what you're so mad about. That's a brand new scrubber!"

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Screenshots from @ninamdrama on X

Sean Strickland explains his relationship with Nina-Marie Daniele

It's no secret that Sean Strickland and Nina-Marie Daniele share a unique equation and have long entertained fans with their friendly banter. Daniele often interviews Strickland on her channel and the two have also filmed pre-fight vlogs together.

In a recent clip shared by Daniele, Strickland lauds the influencer's childish innocence and asks fans not to judge her by her outward appearance. He said:

"Here's the thing about Nina: I know you incels online, all you Bryce Mitchell supporters, and I know you look at Nina with a t*t hanging out. Well, I mean, you have some provocative sh*t. I mean, weren't you on the cover [of Playboy magazine]? I know you incels, you guys see the t*tties out, and you're like, 'Oh.' Dude, Nina is like a little kid. I'm telling you, I don't know if it's the autism or retardation, but she is like a f**king child if you get to know her."

