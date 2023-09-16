“Finally starting to feel like my old self” - Liam Harrison bares he’s two months away from getting medically cleared

British fan favorite Liam Harrison is beginning to feel like his old self after more than a year on the sidelines.

In August 2022, Harrison suffered a devastating knee injury in the early moments of his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai title fight with then-champion Nong-O Hama. The ‘Hitman’ underwent surgery in early 2023 and is now closing in on his highly anticipated return to the circle.

Taking to Instagram, Harrison revealed that he’s beginning to feel like himself once again and could be a small time away from being cleared for a return to full training:

“Been a while since iv been able to make @richardsmith_badcompany_gym make that face 🤣 7 months post surgery now and finally starting to feel like my old self only 2 more months until the surgeon signs me off and I can return to the @onechampionship ring 😎🙌🏻”

With 90 career wins and nearly a quarter century of experience, Liam Harrison has little left to prove, however, before hanging up his gloves for good, the ‘Hitman’ is determined to make one more run at the ONE world title that has eluded him thus far.

That title currently rests in the hands of fellow UK star Jonathan Haggerty. ‘The General’ scored a highlight-reel knockout of Nong-O at ONE Fight Night 9 in April to capture the bantamweight Muay Thai crown. Since then, Haggerty has expressed interest in defending the title against Liam Harrison in an all-Brit battle that could potentially headline ONE Championship’s debut in England.

But first, Jonathan Haggerty will first attempt to become a two-sport ONE world champion when he faces Fabricio Andrade for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing title at ONE Fight Night 16 in November.