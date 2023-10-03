‘Fired up’ Mansur Malachiev leaving it all on the line in training to upset former champion Joshua Pacio

Undefeated Russian prospect Mansur Malachiev is gearing up for his clash with former ONE world champion Joshua Pacio this Friday night.

ONE Fight Night 15 will return to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for a stacked night of fights featuring the return of strawweight standout Mansur Malachiev. Making his promotional debut in June, Malachiev immediately found himself thrust into the division’s top five after scoring an impressive first-round submission against Jeremy Miado.

Next, Mansur Malachiev will attempt to continue his surge toward the top of the division as he meets former ONE strawweight world champion Joshua Pacio. Speaking with ONE ahead of his highly anticipated return, Malachiev shared his excitement for the opportunity and said that he’s training harder than ever to earn his 12th career victory.

“I feel good. I’m fired up for this fight,” Malachiev said. “He’s an experienced fighter and was the World Champion in ONE, so I’m training hard to beat him.”

Mansur Malachiev will have an undeniably tough task ahead of him as he meets Joshua Pacio, a 20-win veteran who knows what it takes to become a world champion. A winner in eight of his last 10, ‘The Passion’ will look to bounce back after surrendering the strawweight title to Jarred ‘The Monkey God’ Brooks in his last outing at ONE 164 in December.

With 15 bouts under the ONE Championship banner, Pacio carries with him a 73% finish rate. If he can score another big finish this Friday night at ONE Fight Night 15, ‘The Passion’ will likely find himself in line for an opportunity to recapture the ONE strawweight world title.

Who comes out on top when the Russian submission machine meets the former strawweight king?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 15 live and for free in U.S. primetime on October 6.

