“First one is fatal” - Fans mortified of Fabricio Andrade’s lethal collection of body shot highlights

Fans are impressed with ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade’s ability to break his opponents down with body strikes.

‘Wonder Boy’ made his ONE Championship debut in July 2020. Since then, he’s become one of the most dangerous strikers in the promotion, with four of his six wins coming by KO/TKO.

Andrade’s striking features a well-balanced attack that keeps his opponents from getting comfortable. One of his more deadly techniques is his kicks and knees to the body, showcased several times in the Circle.

ONE recently shared highlights on Instagram of Andrade’s body attacks. The social media post was captioned:

“Is Fabricio Andrade the body shot KING? 👑 The ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion looks to become a two-sport titleholder on November 3 at ONE Fight Night 16 on @primevideo! 👊 @fabricioandrade1”

Most people who have seen Fabricio Andrade fight know how dangerous his body shots are. As a result, the previously mentioned Instagram post featured plenty of fans praising 'Wonder Boy' in the comment section:

In February of this year, Fabricio Andrade secured a fourth-round TKO win in a rematch against John Lineker to claim the vacant ONE bantamweight MMA world title. At 26 years old, ‘Wonder Boy’ doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon.

On November 3, Andrade has an opportunity to become a two-sport world champion by claiming the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title. To do so, he must emerge victorious in the ONE Fight Night 16 main event against Jonathan Haggerty, the newly crowned ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king.

ONE Fight Night 16 takes place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. In the co-main event, the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title will be claimed by Ty Ruotolo or Magomed Abdulkadirov.

The event featuring two world championship fights can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.