“First three-sport titleholder?” - Fans rally behind Jonathan Haggerty ahead of super fight against Fabricio Andrade

Sports fans wasted no time in praising British Muay Thai superstar Jonathan Haggerty ahead of his next world title scrum against Fabricio Andrade.

Haggerty’s upset KO win over Nong-O Hama this year has catapulted his career in more ways than one.

First, he gained the respect he was owed from his critics, who previously wrote him off as the next ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

Second, in beating another legend of the striking community, Haggerty has shut down any doubt as to why he’s among the best pound-for-pound strikers in the world. And third, he’s officially become the “cash cow” to beat ever since he captured the crown.

Sports fans across the globe are now chanting his name as he prepares for his second high profile fight of the year against ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade.

On Instagram this week, ONE Championship posed the following question to the fans:

"'The General's' arsenal knows no bounds 😈 Can Jonathan Haggerty become a two-sport titleholder on October 6 when he takes on Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Championship at ONE Fight Night 15 on @primevideo? 🥊”

Here's how the fans replied:

Indeed, the battle that will take place on October 6 at ONE Fight Night 15 will be nothing short of magical. Both world champions have a reputation of throwing some serious KO punches inside the cage.

Their durability as well is something to behold. So, although one of them could come out swinging, the likelihood is that fans will mostly witness another technical masterclass between the two.

ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs. Superbon goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will be broadcast live and for free in North America via Amazon Prime Video.