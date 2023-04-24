"Flavor of the week talk" - UFC fans slam MMA community for 'turning on' Francis Ngannou

Some UFC fans have come to the defense of Francis Ngannou after the former heavyweight champion was once again criticized for leaving the organization.

Back in January, Dana White revealed that 'The Predator' had failed to agree to a new contract with the UFC. The 53-year-old claimed that Ngannou turned down an offer to become the highest paid heavyweight in history, but the Cameroonian had been seeking co-promotion from the UFC should he want to venture into boxing.

Now, due to rising heavyweight contenders such as Sergei Pavlovich, some fans have been questioning whether Ngannou was as good as they previously thought, causing a stir amongst UFC and MMA fans.

Twitter user @RamRithwik tweeted:

"Unpopular opinion: Sergei Pavlovic is better than Francis Ngannou p4p and will accomplish more when he's done with the sport."

The controversial take has rallied fans to the defense of Francis Ngannou, with one fan suggesting his critics are due to him seeking pastures outside the UFC:

"The way the MMA community turned on ngannou because he sought better for himself is wild. Dude has fought everyone in the heavyweight division and gave us so many knockouts but all he's getting his this. Pavlovich's best win is not even Ngannou's best and he did it twice."

Another fan claimed that hating on the former champ is a common theme amongst the MMA community, with it being unfair to compare former fighters to current stars:

"This is common flavor of the week talk...Everyone wants to be first to claim they saw the next big thing coming. Sergei looked great but to say he'd make easy work of current or past champs is just wishful thinking. He is a contender? Yes but nothing more until proven."

Demetrious Johnson defends Francis Ngannou's decision to leave the UFC

Francis Ngannou has come under criticism not only for failing to agree to a new UFC contract, but also because he remains without a confirmed boxing bout.

Despire this, former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson isn't worried about the Cameroonian star. According to 'Mighty Mouse', who left the organization himself in 2018, there's a lot of money to be made outside of the UFC.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Johnson said:

"I think it's good for Francis. There's many homes. I've been successful outside the UFC. Look at Sergio Pettis. He's been very successful outside the UFC. Look at Anthony Pettis. He made, what, $700,000, fighting Roy Jones Jr.? There's money outside the UFC."

He added:

"I think with Francis Ngannou, he's at that spot where he gets to dictate where he wants to go. He doesn't want to be locked down under contract. Could you imagine if he fought Tyson Fury and made like $40 million? He's not going to make that in the UFC in one fight. That's the type of money that you're going to be able to make in boxing. I think that's worth the risk to take."

Catch Johnson's comments below:

