Flyweight legend Demetrious Johnson runs into Aljamain Sterling in Las Vegas after trading barbs

Despite appearances, ‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson and Aljamain Sterling bear no ill will towards each other.

The two MMA superstars recently posed together for a picture after running into each other in a Las Vegas parking lot. Grinning from ear to ear, the former UFC bantamweight champion captioned the photograph with a hilarious comment that read:

“Baaaa! Ran into the Flyweight GOAT! Great talking MMA, training, and business ventures with you, my brotha!”

Before Sterling surrendered his bantamweight belt to Sean O’Malley last Saturday, Demetrious Johnson revealed he had a serious desire to fight 'Funk Master'.

Since Johnson's next ONE Championship fight is ‘under construction’ at the moment, the ONE flyweight MMA world champion said he’s willing to take on new and unique challenges to fill in the void.

As soon as Aljamain Sterling got word of Johnson’s call out during a gym Q&A, he responded to 'Mighty Mouse' saying: “I think father time has passed him a little bit.”

Despite Sterling's answer, Johnson told The MMA Hour that if they can’t get an official bout, he would like a friendly spar with him inside the gym:

“Let’s play spar... Come spar, and I would love to grapple you. I love that. Just move and see how you just do your thing.”