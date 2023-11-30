“Focused on my skills” – Superbon approaching Tawanchai fight with the same mindset he brought to Giorgio Petrosyan war

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn is training for his Muay Thai clash with Tawanchai like he would any other fight.

Fans around the world are in for a treat when the Thai superstar straps on the four-ounce gloves for a highly anticipated ONE world title clash with reigning featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

Their massive contest will headline a stacked ONE Friday Fights 46 card scheduled to emanate from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on December 22.

During a recent appearance on Nickynachat, Superbon shared some insight into his training, revealing that his regime has remained the same throughout his career, no matter who he’s set to square off with.

“My training for Tawanchai has been usual,” he said. “For me, I need to practice for two months before a fight whether I fight Tawanchai, [Giorgio] Petrosyan, or anyone else. I’m always focused on my skills. I always train for each of my fights with a two-month window.”

Superbon created a highlight for the ages against Giorgio Petrosyan

Following an impressive unanimous decision victory over Sitthichai in his promotional debut, Superbon was paired up with kickboxing icon Giorgio Petrosyan to crown the first-ever featherweight kickboxing king.

20 seconds into the second round, Superbon uncorked a head kick that caught Petrosyan square on the button, sending ‘The Doctor’ crashing to the canvas in a fashion that was both spectacular and horrifying.

The victory immediately solidified the Thai as the greatest pound-for-pound kickboxer in the world. He’ll attempt to deliver a similar result when he meets Tawanchai later this month for the featherweight Muay Thai crown.

You can catch ONE Friday Fights 46 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and on the ONE Super App on December 22.