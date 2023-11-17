“For those doubting me, I’ll keep proving you wrong” – Jonathan Haggerty putting in the work for impending MMA switch

After proving that he can hold his own in the world of kickboxing, Jonathan Haggerty is already training for an inevitable turn at mixed martial arts.

ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video saw ‘The General’ return to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, seven months after his incredible first-round knockout of Nong-O Hama to claim the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai title.

Determined to build on that momentum, Jonathan Haggerty showed up ready to put on a show against current bantamweight MMA titleholder Fabricio Andrade.

‘The General’ did exactly that, scoring a vicious second-round knockout to claim the ONE bantamweight kickboxing crown.

Immediately following the match, the Londoner called out Andrade for a rematch, but this time in MMA to potentially become the promotion’s first-ever simultaneous three-sport ONE world champion.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, Jonathan Haggerty revealed that he is actively working on his takedown defense before making his inevitable MMA debut.

“I’m not just a kickboxer,” Haggerty said. “And I’m working on my takedown defense. For those doubting me, I’ll keep proving you wrong.”

With his win over Andrade in The Land of Smiles, Jonathan Haggerty is now one of the most accomplished fighters in promotional history, having claimed the flyweight and bantamweight Muay Thai titles in addition to the bantamweight kickboxing world championship.

If he can one day add 26 pounds of MMA gold to his collection, ‘The General’ will go down in the history books as one of the greatest competitors in combat sports history.

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.