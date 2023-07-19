"For PFL", "For Khamzat?" - Paulo Costa's "I just signed" tweet leaves confused fans guessing

Paulo Costa sent out a cryptic tweet amidst rumors of a fight against Khamzat Chimaev. There were also rumors of him getting cut from the UFC roster.

Paulo Costa is one of the most unpredictable fighters in the UFC. The Brazilian does not share a good relationship with the organization, especially with the UFC President Dana White and has not fought in almost a year. Amidst rumors of a potential fight against Khamzat Chimaev, he tweeted out saying:

"I just signed"

One user responded to the tweet asking whether he signed for the fight against Khamzat Chimaev:

"For Khamzat?"

Another user wondered if Costa signed for PFL:

"For PFL?"

Another user called Paulo Costa the Brazilian Conor McGregor:

"When you gonna delete this tweet too ? , you turned out to be the Brazilian version of Conor McGregor !"

One user begged 'Borrachinha' to train for the fight:

"What bro, what. Can you please prepare? We can't stand to see you getting ripped again."

Khamzat Chimaev seemingly confirms his rumored fight against Paulo Costa

A rumor went viral recently, of a potential fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa. Both have not fought in almost a year and claim their opponents have been ducking them.

Multiple sources claimed that the fight between the pair had been signed and Chimaev seemingly confirmed that he had found an opponent to fight, on Twitter:

"@buratinacostaso you are a bum now, I have a better opponent"

Fans in the comments section were quick to connect the dots and were wondering if Costa was his next opponent. However, there have been rumors of the Brazilian getting removed from the UFC roster. The fans definitely want to see this fight happen, but they will have to wait for an official confirmation from the UFC.

Meanwhile, Khamzat Chimaev has his eyes on different opponents. He has been calling out Kamaru Usman, followed by Leon Edwards for fights. Fans are wondering why 'Borz' has not found an opponent to fight yet after all his 'trash talk' and all the callouts.