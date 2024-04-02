Former bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama shares the secret to longevity as a 'Nak Muay'

Former multiple-time ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion and Thai legend Nong-O Hama is one of the most decorated 'Nak Muay's, or practitioners of Muay Thai, in history. He has reigned atop the ONE Championship bantamweight Muay Thai division for years and has recently revealed the secrets to his success.

Speaking to Sportsmanor in a recent interview, Nong-O divulged the details that have made him a legend in 'The Art of Eight Limbs' and how he could reign as king for so long.

The 37-year-old Muay Thai veteran said:

"I think the most important thing for longevity is that you have to get good rest, eat good food, and just, you know, get good training, train effectively. I would say in the past, when I was doing five rounds Muay Thai, I was a more technical fighter. So there weren't a lot of times I got serious injuries. I've always tried to dodge a lot of attacks, and there were a lot of times that I left the ring [uninjured] and that has had a positive impact on my physical health as well."

At his best, Nong-O Hama is an absolute menace in the ring. Operating with technical precision, Nong-O has a habit of dissecting his opponents, discovering their weak points, and then exploiting them. As a result, he has been one of the most well-revered Muay Thai fighters in history.

Nong-O Hama returns to face fellow Thai star Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai at ONE Friday Fights 58

The legendary Nong-O Hama continues his epic march toward another world title berth, this time against a fellow Thai compatriot.

Nong-O is set to battle with Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai at ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II.

The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, April 5th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II live via global pay-per-view on watch.ONEFC.com.

