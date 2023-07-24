Former bantamweight king John Lineker on what lights his inner fire: “My goal is to fight for the title again”

John Lineker was once the best bantamweight in the world, but all that came crumbling down by the most minute of misses.

Now without the precious ONE bantamweight world title in his possession, ‘Hands of Stone’ wants nothing more than to reclaim the coveted belt.

Lineker can start his road back to the throne when he takes on South Korean knockout machine Kim Jae Woong at ONE Fight Night 13 this August 4 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the former bantamweight king said he looks at his bout against Kim as the perfect first step in getting back into world title contention.

“I think that whatever fight I do from now on, what will excite and motivate me is this opportunity to seek the title again. So, regardless of the opponent, my goal is to fight for the title again.”

Lineker arrived at ONE Championship in late 2019 and proceeded to put the entire promotion on notice.

The stocky striker first dominated Muin Gafurov in his promotional debut at ONE: Dawn of Valor before knocking out former ONE bantamweight world champion Kevin Belingon at ONE: Inside the Matrix III in November 2020.

The Brazilian star then slept Troy Worthen in the first round at ONE on TNT III in April 2021 to set up his world title challenge against Bibiano Fernandes.

Lineker would do the unthinkable when he knocked out the Brazilian legend in the second round of their match at ONE: Lights Out in March 2022 for the ONE bantamweight world title.

His world title reign, however, ended before he even made his first defense. Lineker lost the strap on the scales when he missed the bantamweight limit for his match against Fabricio Andrade at ONE on Prime Video 3.

That match, too, was cursed when it ended in a no contest after Andrade accidentally tagged Lineker in the groin which the former world champion couldn’t recover from.

Lineker would get another crack at Andrade this past February at ONE Fight Night 7, but ‘Wonder Boy’ was the one who grabbed the vacant bantamweight throne via fourth-round technical knockout.

Nevertheless, Lineker is adamant to regain the gold that was once his.

Lineker’s match against Kim, as well as the entire ONE Fight Night 13 card, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.