Former champ-champ Martin Nguyen won’t retire until ONE Championship comes to Australia

Martin Nguyen has done practically everything in ONE Championship, except for one more thing.

The former ONE featherweight and lightweight world champion is still one of the best fighters in the promotion and has no plans of stopping any time soon. There is, however, one caveat that he’d like to have when the fateful day arrives.

Nguyen said in an interview with South China Morning Post that he’ll only leave the sport if he gets to fight in a ONE Championship card in Australia.

The Vietnamese-Australian star said he doesn’t know if the promotion will make its on-site return to Vietnam or have a fight card in Australia soon. Nevertheless, getting to be a part of an event on the continent is an absolute box on Nguyen’s bucket list.

“I don’t know, I don’t know. I don’t even know about Australia as well. I don’t know. I’m waiting for it, man. I’m not going to retire until I fight at home.”

Nguyen made his ONE Championship debut in November 2014 in Singapore and has since fought in a total of six countries and territories. ‘The Situ-Asian’ has either fought in or headlined cards in Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Macau, Malaysia, and Thailand.

In 2017, Nguyen became the undisputed ONE featherweight world champion when he knocked out Marat Gafurov in the second round of their main event clash at ONE: Quest for Greatness in Kuala Lumpur.

He then became ONE Championship’s first two-division world champion three months later. Nguyen knocked out Filipino legend Eduard Folayang in front of a stunned Manila crowd to claim the ONE lightweight world title in November 2017 at ONE: Legends of the World.

Watch Nguyen's entire interview below

