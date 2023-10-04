Former featherweight MMA king Thanh Le jumping on Reddit for AMA session ahead of ONE Fight Night 15

Sports stars interacting with their fans are always some of the most heartwarming things people can see on the field, but there are other avenues athletes can connect with their supporters.

Thanh Le will do just that when he jumps on the ultra-popular community website Reddit for an Ask Me Anything session ahead of his interim world title fight at ONE Fight Night 15 against Ilya Freymanov.

The former ONE featherweight MMA world champion will go to r/MMA on October 4 at 10 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Le posted the announcement on his Instagram page:

“Hey, guys!! I’ll be doing a Reddit AMA tomorrow night, October 4th @ 10 pm EST before my interim title fight! Join in and ASK ME ANYTHING… besides why my finger looks like that😂. #ONEFightNight15.”

Le isn’t the first ONE Championship star to jump on Reddit heading into a huge fight. Stamp Fairtex, Tye and Kade Ruotolo, Smilla Sundell, Demetrious Johnson, Sage Northcutt, and Mikey Musumeci, just to name a few, have all hosted AMAs with their fans.

The Vietnamese-American star looks to rejoin ONE Championship’s hall of world champions when he takes on Freymanov this Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The bout will be the first time Le’s back in action since losing the ONE featherweight MMA world title to Tang Kai at ONE 160.

Le was scheduled for a rematch with Tang but the Chinese star had to pull out of the match due to injury. With Tang out for quite some time, ONE Championship decided to institute an interim belt that Le and Freymanov will contend for.

Freymanov is one of the most menacing fighters in ONE Championship right now, with both of his wins ending in the first round.

Le, meanwhile, is 5-1 in the promotion and holds knockout wins over Yusup Saadulaev, Kotetsu Boku, Ryogo Takahashi, Martin Nguyen, and Garry Tonon.

ONE Fight Night 15 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

