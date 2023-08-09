Former middleweight prospect makes brutal "ragdoll" prediction for Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O'Malley

Aljamain Sterling is scheduled to defend his UFC bantamweight title against Sean O'Malley in the upcoming UFC 292 pay-per-view. The two men will headline a stacked card in what is quite a quick turnaround for 'Funk Master,' who fought as recently as May 6, when he defeated Henry Cejudo at UFC 289.

Due to the stylistic clash, many fans believe that Aljamain Sterling's wrestling and grappling skills will prove too much for Sean O'Malley, who operates mainly as a striker. 'Funk Master' recently took to Twitter to ask fans if he'd become the consensus bantamweight GOAT if he beats 'Sugar.' This led to a response from Darren Till.

D @darrentill2 @funkmasterMMA I think Aljo gonna rag doll Sean in my opinion

The former UFC middleweight didn't mince his words, predicting that Sterling will likely ragdoll O'Malley come fight night. It is a prediction that matches the expectations many have for the bout. 'Sugar' has a historical vulnerability to grappling, and struggles to work his way back to his feet once grounded.

Furthermore, he has predominantly fought strikers during his run. Conceding takedowns against Petr Yan, a man who is a boxer above all else, does not bode well for his chances. While he showcased improved defensive wrestling against the Russian, will it be enough to thwart Aljamain Sterling's efforts?

It is unlikely given the reigning UFC bantamweight champion's recent success in wrestling with an Olympic gold medalist freestyle wrestler like Henry Cejudo. Fans will await the UFC 292 headliner, which is scheduled to take place on August 19. If 'Funk Master' succeeds, he has outlined a plan to move up to featherweight.

Will Alexander Volkanovski welcome Aljamain Sterling to 145 pounds?

Aljamain Sterling has made it clear that the bantamweight cut has become more taxing over time. Thus, he has claimed that if he emerges victorious against Sean O'Malley, he will move up to featherweight in pursuit of two-division championship status by taking on Alexander Volkanovski.

Best MMA Moments @XcellentMMA pic.twitter.com/Fhy1lhGqFf Alexander Volkanovski agrees to fight Aljamain Sterling when he moves up in weight

When Alexander Volkanovski caught wind of 'Funk Master's' plan, he welcomed the challenge, stating that Sterling has paid his dues and deserves an immediate title shot given his success as the most credentialed champion in UFC bantamweight history.