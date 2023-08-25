Former title challenger Taila Santos does not consider Alexa Grasso 'dangerous', lays down path for potential title shot

Taila Santos plans to become the next title challenger after getting her hand raised this Saturday. She will lock horns with rising contender Erin Blanchfield, who is coming off an impressive win over the former strawweight world champion and flyweight title challenger, Jessica Andrade.

Before the fight, Santos expressed her interest in facing the winner of the upcoming title fight between former champion Valentina Shevchenko and first women's Mexican champion Alexa Grasso.

"By winning this fight on Saturday, I would like to get the title shot and fight against the winner between Valentina and Grasso in Sao Paulo. So, it will be very interesting to meet up again against Valentina."

As Santos' comments indicated she gave an edge to her former opponent Shevchenko. The media asked her about current champion Grasso's skillset, to which Santos responded:

"Grasso is a dedicated fighter. She is also very well technically. But I don't see her [as] dangerous. I see her as a technically good fighter but I don't think that she is dangerous."

Despite Grasso's brutal submission win over the pound-for-pound top fighter 'Bullet', Santos didn't seem impressed with the threats that the champion, Grasso, possesses.

Taila Santos (19-2) has only dropped two fights in her MMA career, both times falling on the wrong end of a split decision.

Taila Santos is coming off a razor-close decision against Valentina Shevchenko

Taila Santos gave 'Bullet' one of the toughest fights of her combat sports career, showcasing her dominance in the grappling department at UFC 275. Santos appeared to be ahead in the contest against Shevchenko before a headbutt changed the trajectory of the bout. The Brazilian fighter's vision was compromised following the accidental strike, which crushed her dreams of dethroning Shevchenko.

The Brazilian fighter will make her return after almost a year and look to get back in the title contention. Before that, however, she would need to make a definitive statement this Saturday, as another pivotal contest in the division between Rose Namajunas and Monon Fiorot is set to take place next weekend in Paris, France.