Former UFC champion in splits after fan claims Buster Douglas stole his luggage

Former UFC champion Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson once enthroned himself at the top of the promotion's light heavyweight division. He was an exciting fighter with a dual threat of strong wrestling and knockout power. While he is no longer fighting at the highest level of MMA, he has become a common fixture on social media.

Jackson recently took to X/Twitter to express his indignation over Saudi Arabian airline, Saudia, losing his luggage. The former UFC champion was further frustrated by the fact that he had provided the requested identification information for his luggage to be located, but only received an automated response.

A fan quickly took the opportunity to joke that Buster Douglas had stolen 'Rampage's' luggage, which caused the former UFC champion to respond with a series of emojis. Douglas is widely known for having taken part in one of the biggest upsets in boxing history, when he knocked out Mike Tyson.

At the time, Tyson was in his prime and the undefeated WBC, WBA and IBF heavyweight champion of the world. Douglas was a 42-to-1 underdog ahead of the bout, but stunned the world by knocking Tyson out in round 10 of their encounter. However, he failed to defend his titles, quickly losing to Evander Holyfield.

His name quickly became synonymous with flukes, with former UFC double champion Conor McGregor once referring to Dustin Poirier as Buster Douglas years later to explain away his UFC 257 loss to 'The Diamond.' However, the Buster Douglas of MMA is arguably Matt Serra, who defeated Georges St-Pierre.

In doing so, he became the UFC welterweight champion, but failed to defend the title, losing it soon afterward in a rematch with 'GSP.'

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, a former UFC champion, doesn't want to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson has never been one to mince words. He often speaks his mind and behaves in ways that have generated controversy in the past. One of his most inflamatory statements involved his dismissal regarding the suggestion that the UFC may one day honor him with a Hall of Fame induction.

The former UFC champion scoffed at the notion and demanded that the promotion honor him with a check instead. It is rare for fighters to express low interest in being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame, but Jackson has always marched to the beat of his own drum.