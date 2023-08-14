Former UFC title challenger lauds Mark Zuckerberg for faith in Dana White, says Elon Musk 'has no idea which side of the bed to pi** on'

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Tesla CEO Elon Musk both teased a potential mixed martial arts matchup and were backed by UFC head honcho Dana White.

The matchup is still in development and although White confirmed speaking to both men, who he said expressed interest, nothing resembling an official announcement has been made.

Twitter owner Elon Musk recently made declarations that the fight will not be conducted under the UFC's banner but rather will be promoted jointly by his and Mark Zuckerberg's foundations. He also stated that the venue of the fight will be the historic Colosseum in Rome, Italy, with due permission from the government and the Ministry of Culture.

Zuckerberg denied Musk's claims and spoke about backing out from the fight due to a lack of seriousness on Musk's part. In light of these statements from both tech billionaires, former UFC title challenger Kelvin Gastelum tweeted his support for Zuckerberg.

Gastelum ridiculed Elon Musk for not understanding Dana White's value to promoting a potential fight. He wrote:

"Mark Z. for the Win here. I think he has the right mindset in his approach to the fight. Elon, with all due respect has no idea on which side of the bed to piss on. Clueless on how it would all work. Keeping Dana involved, he would make this one of the greatest sporting events in history. [hundred points symbol emoji]"

Dana White talks about brothers Jake Paul and Logan Paul, denies hate for Jake Paul

Dana White has a long documented history with Jake Paul, with the latter calling him out on fighters' rights and fighter pay on multiple occasions.

However in a recent interview with Mike Tyson on the Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast, he denied any hate for the younger Paul brother. He said about Jake Paul:

“I don’t f*cking hate Jake Paul. Jake Paul is one of those guys that he’s a young kid, and he’s just trying to get attention. He’s always looking for attention and, he’s doing his thing. Whatever – it’s all good. The brother is f*cking brilliant. I mean, the brother’s f*cking raking in big dough. Logan Paul is a businessman. This kid’s really making some big moves, and KSI too. Those kids are making real money and doing their thing.”

Logan Paul and Dana White are business associates, with the elder Paul brother's sports beverage, Prime, being an official partner of the UFC.

