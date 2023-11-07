Former UFC title challenger reacts to Jon Jones' injury struggles

Jon Jones is no longer scheduled to take on Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 295. The reigning UFC heavyweight champion tore his pectoral muscle while wrestling during a training session and has since undergone surgery. He is now expected to spend roughly 8 months in recovery.

Days ago, Jones took to X/Twitter to express his frustrations over the mechanical limitations caused by his injury. This drew a reaction from a former UFC title challenger, specifically, Darren Till, who once faced Tyron Woodley for the latter's then welterweight championship in a losing effort.

Jones complained about the difficulty in using his right hand to clean himself after using the bathroom. This caused Till to pop into the comment section of his post with a goat emoji, playing on Jones' arguable status as the greatest MMA fighter of all time.

Expand Tweet

While Jon Jones is nursing a serious injury, Darren Till has no clear step going forward. The Englishman requested his release from the UFC after a dispiriting losing streak, and has not taken part in any combat sport since his departure back in February.

There have, however, been rumbles and rumors about his next move. Till has previously entertained the idea of taking on the likes of KSI and Jake Paul in boxing matches. Alternatively, a bare-knuckle boxing match with his 'frenemy', Mike Perry, has also been suggested.

What is known, however, is that Till will not sign with any other MMA promotions, out of respect for the UFC, according to the man himself. Meanwhile, regarding Jon Jones, recent reports have suggested that the UFC is intent on rebooking his matchup with Stipe Miocic upon his return.

Jon Jones' toe injury

Jon Jones has been one of the more fortunate UFC fighters in the sense that he has managed to avoid serious injuries, at least for the most part. His pectoral tear is his first serious injury in years. However, his most well-known injury occurred 10 years ago, during his UFC 159 bout with Chael Sonnen.

While wrestling Sonnen against the fence, Jones applied too much torque, with his big toe bearing most of the load. This caused his toe to snap in a bloody compound fracture. Had Jones not finished Sonnen moments later, he would have been declared unfit to continue fighting, and Sonnen would have won via TKO.

Since then, Jones tapes his toes together, as his toe is still slightly compromised and causes him occasional pain.