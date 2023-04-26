Former WWE star accused of sexual harassment is set to make his MMA return this summer

Former WWE superstar Jack Claffey recently announced that he will return to MMA this year. Claffey is reportedly set to face Yassin Chatou at the French mixed martial arts promotion Hexagone MMA in their eighth event at the Beziers Arena on June 3.

This will mark the Englishman's second professional outing in the cage, debuting against Marlon Jones at FCC 32 in December last year. He lost to Jones after getting knocked out via strikes in the first round. Claffey also previously competed in bare-knuckle boxing and secured a third-round knockout against Rick Caruso at BKFC 25.

In a recent post on Instagram, Jack Claffey announced his second MMA fight and revealed that the contest would be fought at featherweight. He joked about relaxing his diet plans to make weight and wrote:

"Next fight: June 3rd. Back into the MMA cage we go, this time with @hexagonemmafr. Fighting at featherweight again, so I'll be allowed a couple more croissants this camp. It'll be fun to be back in France."

During his four-year stint in WWE, Jack Claffey mainly featured on the '205 Live' segment of the wrestling promotion, where he competed in the cruiserweight division. However, the promotion released him in June 2020 after he confirmed allegations of sexual assault made against him.

Why was former WWE star Jack Claffey forced to leave the promotion?

Jack Claffey, best known for his run in the WWE as Jack 'Gentleman' Gallagher, is gearing up for his second shot at professional MMA.

Before his move back to cage-fighting, the 33-year-old Englishman was a very bright personality in the World Wrestling Entertainment promotion. A standout prospect in their inaugural WWE Cruiserweight Classic, Claffey was often featured on the '205 Live' show. He became a recurring figure in the 'NXT UK' developmental brand.

However, Jack Claffey was forced to leave WWE after he faced allegations of sexual assault during the popular 'Speaking Out' movement in 2020. The movement focused on amplifying the voices of victims of abuse in the world of professional wrestling. Claffey later confirmed these allegations and apologized for his behavior from a New Year's Eve party in 2014.

The fighter was released from the wrestling promotion in June 2020 and later returned to compete in martial arts. He currently has a deal with the BKFC, with a 1-0 record in the promotion. He will face Yassin Chatou at Hexagone 8 on June 8.

