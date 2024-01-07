"Francis & AJ got him that scared?" - Fans react as Dana White vows to "destroy" 2024 with UFC matchmaking ideas

UFC CEO Dana White appears excited about 2024 and claims to have several ideas in mind for the upcoming UFC fights.

White uploaded an Instagram story of a quote by Rick Rubin that read:

"Maybe the best idea is the one you're going to come up with this evening."

Adding to the quote, the 54-year-old said that he had had several exciting ideas during his vacation in Bali and was looking forward to executing them upon getting back home.

"Truth!!! I have had a ton of them while on vacation. I get home tomorrow and I'm going to DESTROY January and 2024."

Check out a screenshot of Dana White's Instagram story below shared on X by Jed I. Goodman:

MMA fans took notice of White's comments and shared their thoughts on it in the comments section:

One individual shared that the UFC CEO's Instagram story might have been in response to the recent Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua fight announcement.

"Francis and 'AJ' got him scared??"

Another person joked that the 54-year-old planned to announce another slap-fighting league soon.

"A second slap league coming soon."

Check out a compilation of some of the reactions below:

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani recently reported that Ngannou will return to the boxing ring on March 9. The French-Cameroonian will lock horns against the prominent British heavyweight Joshua. The bout will consist of 10 rounds and will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ngannou was a part of the UFC for just over six years. But after his last fight at UFC 270 in January 2022, 'The Predator' parted ways with the promotion due to contractual disputes.

Ngannou then made his boxing debut in October 2022 against heavyweight superstar Tyson Fury. The fight was a highly competitive affair where the 37-year-old even scored a knockdown against 'The Gypsy King'.

Fury won the fight via split decision but many in the combat sports world believe Ngannou to be the rightful victor of that fight.