'It's almost like a shark is cruising through the water' - Coach weighs in on Francis Ngannou's mindset ahead of UFC 270

With less than two weeks to go until UFC 270, Francis Ngannou's coach Eric Nicksick spoke about the champion's mindset ahead of the massive pay-per-view.

Francis Ngannou will meet former training partner Ciryl Gane in a heavyweight title unification bout on Jan 22, 2022. This will be Ngannou's first fight since capturing gold against Stipe Miocic at UFC 260. Meanwhile, Gane (10-0) returns from a successful outing against Derrick Lewis in August last year.

Pressures surrounding the fight have unraveled, especially after Ciryl Gane captured the interim heavyweight title. The Frenchman won the gold against 'The Black Beast' in front of his opponent's fans in Houston, Texas at UFC 265.

Hostility has engulfed the Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane title fight

In the weeks leading up to the bout, hostility between the two combatants bled into various MMA news cycles. During a backstage encounter at UFC 268, Ngannou is seen proudly walking past Gane and his former coach, Fernand Lopez.

The exchange went viral and was no doubt awkward. Gane and Lopez both agreed that Ngannou could have handled the situation with more class. Nevertheless, both parties are taking this title fight personally, and the pre-fight drama is indicative of that.

Speaking on ESPN's Sportscenter, Eric Nicksick dove into the mindset of 'The Predator' as he aims to notch the first title defense of his career:

"A lot of the same, you know, he doesn't really show a whole lot of emotion. It's hard to kind of give the right analogy for it but it's almost like a shark just cruising through the water. Not really bothered by anything and at any moment he goes, and it's just like that in the back, in the warm-up zone. He's just very calm, very collected, and I think he's just gathering his thoughts and getting through the process."

Watch the full clip of the Sportscenter video featured on the ESPN MMA YouTube channel:

During Ngannou's time at Xtreme Couture, he has linked up with Nicksick and the evolution of his standup game is evident. After exacting revenge against former two-time heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic, the world is taking notice of the cerebral approach Francis Ngannou is now implementing inside the octagon.

While the Cameroonian has made adjustments to his toolbox, Nicksick maintains 'The Predator' still has the killer instinct that saw him reach the pinnacle of the sport. The coach even compared Ngannou to the great Mike Tyson:

"But man he's still the same guy I've seen in the last four fights. Nothing has really stood out to me that's been alarming. He's just a calm, cool, and collected guy, and you know it's something else when you get him wrapped up and get him in the back of the house, warmed up and ready to fight. He has this Mike Tyson effect, you know, he's ready to go when the lights come on."

The UFC 270 main event has garnered heaps of attention in the lead-up. Francis Ngannou was briefly at odds with the UFC, and some believe he is fighting more than just his opponent on Jan 22.

Nevertheless, with the title fight less than ten days away, it appears both combatants are locked in and ready to go. Only one man will leave the T-Mobile Arena with gold around their waist.

