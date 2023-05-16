Francis Ngannou's free-agency signing is MMA's equivalent of LeBron James' impact on the NBA, claims PFL Chairman

Francis Ngannou may very well have changed the game when it comes to the amount of freedom that MMA fighters can now demand from their promotions. More than a year since his last fight as a mixed martial artist, 'The Predator' has signed a highly lucrative contract with the PFL.

Just as NBA superstar LeBron James changed how basketball players can exert control over their freedom with never-before-seen contracts, so has Francis Ngannou in MMA, at least according to PFL Chairman Donn Davis, who took to Twitter to offer his thoughts on the historic signing.

Donn Davis @DonnDavisPFL



Francis Ngannou partners with PFL in biggest free agent signing in MMA history



changed how basketball players control their free agency and careers



is changing how MMA fighters control their free agency and careers

First, Francis Ngannou is now one of the highest-paid fighters in the world, with a guaranteed high seven-figure purse for each fight, regardless of PPV sales. Furthermore, he is offered a split of the net profits from PFL events, as well as a signing bonus to act as an ambassador for the MMA promotion.

While the contract promises him a large amount of money, it has also granted him significant freedom. This includes the right to his own sponsors inside the PFL SmartCage, the ability to have boxing matches, and no clauses that could extend his contract if he becomes a champion.

PFL @PFLMMA 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗢𝗥 𝗜𝗦 𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗘! Welcome to the Professional Fighters League @francis_ngannou

Donn Davis' post also reveals the Cameroonian to be the new Chairman of PFL Africa, which may be part of his duties as a brand ambassador for the promotion.

Why did Francis Ngannou leave the UFC?

At one point in time, Francis Ngannou seemed like he was on top of the UFC world. He was its reigning heavyweight king, who had just thwarted interim champion Ciryl Gane's attempt at dethroning him. Prior to that bout, he KO'd all-time great Stipe Miocic in a rematch to first capture the divisional crown.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



"We offered Francis a deal that would've made him the highest paid heavyweight in the history of the company, more than [Brock] Lesnar, more than anybody."



Dana White announces Francis Ngannou's release from the UFC.

Unfortunately, negotiations with the UFC didn't play out as 'The Predator' had hoped. While the promotion promised to make him the highest-paid heavyweight in UFC history, it did not grant him the freedom he sought. The most prominent of them was the ability to take part in boxing matches.

This led to an ugly split that culminated with UFC president Dana White claiming that they will never again do business with 'The Predator'.

