Francis Ngannou's comments about a potential boxing match with Deontay Wilder have sparked interest among MMA fans. While many are excited about the heavyweight clash, some have criticized Ngannou for focusing too much on boxing rather than MMA, which is his field of expertise.

Ngannou will look to return to the squared circle against Wilder and expressed his thoughts on the possible contest in a recent interview with Sportsbook Review. An X user named @acdmma_ posted the PFL star's comments, which said:

''I will do boxing next. I want to. I’m not done with boxing. It’s not that MMA is easy, it’s the sport that I understand better and I have more experience in, but I say go for boxing. Maybe not in his past two fights, but Deontay Wilder is known as a guy that knocks everybody out or tries to knock you out. I’m going against that guy, and I myself can knock someone out. Deep inside me there is a little bit of ego, like I know I hit harder.”

Fans soon rushed to the comment section to share their reactions.

One fan mocked Ngannou, writing:

''There is 99% chance you will go to sleep.''

Another one backed the former UFC heavyweight champion, writing:

''This is an interesting fight. Power against power. $ is on Francis.''

Other fans wrote:

''What sucks is this is obvious a money grab. Francis, against Wilder who we know is about ready to retire. Selling off big names alone. I don’t think anyone wants to really see this and I don’t think they’re gonna give it 100%''

''He needs to massively improve his defence in this one I was calling for Deontay to fight him post the Fury fight the right hands there all day long. Hopefully they’ll swing because it wouldn’t surprise if they both massively gun shy''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @acdmma_ on X]

Francis Ngannou blames Dana White over a failed matchup

The possibility of Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones fighting has long been discussed among MMA fans, but since Ngannou has found a new home in the PFL, it doesn't appear to be happening anytime soon.

In the aforementioned interview with Sportsbook Review, Ngannou slammed Dana White for not arranging his fight with Jones, saying:

''I think it's something that could potentially happen. If you can get past Dana White, it could happen [but] that's a massive obstacle. Personally, I don't care. I'm doing well. I'm doing my stuff at my pace. I don't care. That won't change my sleep for me.” [H/t: SPORTS Tak]

