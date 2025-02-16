  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Francis Ngannou's plan to box Deontay Wilder gets bombarded with mixed fan reactions: "There is 99% chance you will go to sleep"

Francis Ngannou's plan to box Deontay Wilder gets bombarded with mixed fan reactions: "There is 99% chance you will go to sleep"

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Feb 16, 2025 02:38 GMT
Fans react to Francis Ngannou facing Deontay Wilder next. [Image courtesy: @francisngannou on Instagram]
Fans react to Francis Ngannou facing Deontay Wilder next. [Image courtesy: @francisngannou on Instagram]

Francis Ngannou's comments about a potential boxing match with Deontay Wilder have sparked interest among MMA fans. While many are excited about the heavyweight clash, some have criticized Ngannou for focusing too much on boxing rather than MMA, which is his field of expertise.

Ad

Ngannou will look to return to the squared circle against Wilder and expressed his thoughts on the possible contest in a recent interview with Sportsbook Review. An X user named @acdmma_ posted the PFL star's comments, which said:

''I will do boxing next. I want to. I’m not done with boxing. It’s not that MMA is easy, it’s the sport that I understand better and I have more experience in, but I say go for boxing. Maybe not in his past two fights, but Deontay Wilder is known as a guy that knocks everybody out or tries to knock you out. I’m going against that guy, and I myself can knock someone out. Deep inside me there is a little bit of ego, like I know I hit harder.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Fans soon rushed to the comment section to share their reactions.

One fan mocked Ngannou, writing:

''There is 99% chance you will go to sleep.''

Another one backed the former UFC heavyweight champion, writing:

''This is an interesting fight. Power against power. $ is on Francis.''

Other fans wrote:

''What sucks is this is obvious a money grab. Francis, against Wilder who we know is about ready to retire. Selling off big names alone. I don’t think anyone wants to really see this and I don’t think they’re gonna give it 100%''
Ad
''He needs to massively improve his defence in this one I was calling for Deontay to fight him post the Fury fight the right hands there all day long. Hopefully they’ll swing because it wouldn’t surprise if they both massively gun shy''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @acdmma_ on X]
Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @acdmma_ on X]

Francis Ngannou blames Dana White over a failed matchup

The possibility of Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones fighting has long been discussed among MMA fans, but since Ngannou has found a new home in the PFL, it doesn't appear to be happening anytime soon.

Ad

In the aforementioned interview with Sportsbook Review, Ngannou slammed Dana White for not arranging his fight with Jones, saying:

''I think it's something that could potentially happen. If you can get past Dana White, it could happen [but] that's a massive obstacle. Personally, I don't care. I'm doing well. I'm doing my stuff at my pace. I don't care. That won't change my sleep for me.” [H/t: SPORTS Tak]

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी