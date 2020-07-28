The much awaited move to bantamweight for former lightweight champion and featherweight title contender, Frankie Edgar is finally rescheduled. He and Pedro Munhoz will main event the August 22nd APEX card.

Frankie Edgar looks to join fellow original gangster in the sport Jose Aldo in the division. Jose has 2 wins over Frankie at 145, and "The Answer" may look to this division for a win against him.

Frankie Edgar has planned this move for a while. And it has always fallen through for one reason or another. His debut against Corey Sandhagen was nixed when he took a 145 fight against Chan Sung Jung. The fight with Pedro was supposed to happen at UFC 251. It was thought that they'd fight at UFC 252. It was transferred to the July 15th card, which was scrapped when Pedro tested positive for the coronavirus.

While many still question the move to drop another 10 pounds, both he and coach Mark Henry say it'll be quite easy. Breaking the news was Combate. The move from 252 to August 22nd does give the future UFC Hall Of Famer another week to work on the weight cut.

The 7th ranked featherweight on his quest to win his 2nd UFC strap will have an interesting go at it. Outside of substantial injury, or Covid-19; a future fight versus Petr Yan means going through one if not two stablemates of his. Sitting at 3 is Cody Garbrandt, who is also now a teammate of his, and number 1 ranked Marlon Moraes.

This is the third time these two will be expected to throw down. It's starting to get a Tony - Khabib LIGHT feel to it. The Brazilian stumbled against Aljamain Sterling ending a 3 fight win streak. "The Answer" is on a 2 fight losing streak and has lost 3 of 4.

What's even more disturbing for Frankie Edgar is the fact he tends to leave his chin more exposed now than earlier in his career. Or even not too long ago. That could be a serious problem as "The Young Punisher" has 13 finishes in his 18 wins.