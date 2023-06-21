Freakish 6-foot flyweight Nabil Anane says winning WBC title was just the beginning

Winning a world title does not always mean it’s the end of one’s career. Such was the case for teenage Muay Thai star Nabil Anane.

The 19-year-old is on his path to global stardom when he makes his first appearance under the ONE Championship banner.

Anane will take on ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a Muay Thai bout at ONE Friday Fights 22 this Friday at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Though Anane is heading into his debut on the global stage, he’s not walking into the promotion without the necessary championship experience.

The 6-foot-2 phenom is a two-division WBC Muay Thai world champion, having won the featherweight strap in 2022 and the lightweight belt in 2023.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Anane said that winning his first WBC world title just made him hungrier to collect as much gold as he could get in his career.

“I was very proud of myself when I became the WBC champion, but I thought, this is just the beginning for me," said Anane.

Anane was 18 years old when he beat Petchnarin SatianMuayThai for the WBC Muay Thai featherweight world title in May 2022. He then captured the WBC Muay Thai lightweight world championship when he knocked out Luca Falco in the fourth round of their bout this past February.

Though he has two world title wins under his belt, Anane is walking into the lions’ den at ONE Friday Fights 22.

Superlek is one of the best strikers of this generation with multiple Lumpinee Boxing Stadium world titles and the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship in his collection.

The Thai superstar also holds a professional record of 133-29-4 and is 9-1 in ONE Championship.

