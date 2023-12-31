FREE FULL CARD: Wind it back to ONE Championship’s blockbuster ONE Century: Part I card in Tokyo

The biggest stars of ONE Championship showed out in a monumental event of the world’s largest martial arts organization in October 2019 at ONE Century: Part I, held at the historic Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan.

This incredible night of martial arts extravaganza was recently reposted by ONE Championship on their YouTube channel with the description:

“We're throwing it back to an epic lineup of martial arts at ONE: CENTURY PART 1 in 2019! Relive the stacked card, featuring the ONE Atomweight MMA World Title tilt between Angela Lee and Xiong Jing Nan, the ONE Flyweight MMA World Grand Prix Championship Final between Demetrious Johnson and Danny Kingad, the ONE Lightweight MMA World Grand Prix Championship Final between Christian Lee and Dagi Arslanaliev, and much more!”

It featured two World Grand Prix tournament finals and a champion-versus-champion clash.

Leading the card is the ONE women’s atomweight MMA world title fight between Angela Lee and Xiong Jing Nan, as the latter went down in weight to challenge the former and attempted to become a two-division world champion.

However, ‘Unstoppable’ mounted an epic comeback in the final round to submit ‘The Panda’ to retain her world title and exact revenge after previously receiving a defeat from the Chinese world champion.

The event also crowned Demetrious Johnson and Christian Lee as the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix champion and the ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix champion after beating Danny Kingad and Dagi Arslanaliev, respectively, by unanimous decisions.

Elsewhere on the card, Japanese stars like Itsuki Hirata, Yushin Okami and Yuya Wakamatsu also put on an incredible performance to win their fights in front of the home crowd. Other superstars who saw action were Janet Todd, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Kwon Won Il and Lito Adiwang.

ONE Championship returns to Japan for the epic ONE 165 card on January 28, 2024

After over four years, ONE Championship will be returning to the ‘Land of the Rising Sun’ for an incredible fight card, which will be headlined by the promotional debut of Japanese kickboxing superstar Takeru Segawa as he faces reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the main event. The two will meet in a kickboxing match.

Former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Shinya Aoki will finally face American superstar Sage Northcutt in an MMA scrap to finally determine the better fighter among them.

Other stars seeing action on the card are Martin Nguyen, Garry Tonon, Itsuki Hirata, Ayaka Miura, Danny Kingad, Yuya Wakamatsu, Bokang Masunyane, Keito Yamakita, Hiroba Minowa and Gustavo Balart.