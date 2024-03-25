FREE FULL FIGHT: Thai legend Nong-O Hama's iconic leg-shattering TKO finish of British icon Liam Harrison

Few other things in the world of combat sports bring as much excitement as of watching an all-out Muay Thai fight, but when names such as Nong-O Hama and Liam Harrison it becomes a must-watch.

That is exactly what the fans got in August of 2022 when the iconic Nong-O met the English star in the co-main event of ONE on Prime Video 1 where the former's ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship was on the line.

Nong-O, at that time, was on a nine-fight winning streak that saw him claim the world championship in just his third fight while also successfully defending it five times ahead of the Harrison clash.

As for 'Hitman', he had knocked out Mohammed Bin Mahmoud first then followed it up with a sensational come-from-behind TKO win over Muangthai PK Saenchai to earn the right to fight then-world champion Nong-O.

When the two dynamic finishers came together inside the ONE Circle, there was nothing but fireworks from either side as they aimed to get the finish over the other.

However, Nong-O got the better of Harrison by chopping down his lead leg and got the TKO victory late in round one.

Liam Harrison vows to return even stronger for his retirement run

Now 38 years old himself, Harrison's time as a full-fledged fighter is nearing its end, and he knows it.

The Bad Company product has been spending time as a coach and has become engrossed in teaching the future generations his own techniques, including building power for one-shot knockouts.

However, Harrison has been working hard to get back in fighting shape as he aims to have one more run of fights before he hangs up his gloves, and he looks to be in the best shape of his career ever.