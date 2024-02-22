FREE FULL FIGHT: Christian Lee steps up on short notice, overcomes Dagi Arslanaliev in Grand Prix final

Closing in on a decade of excellence under the ONE Championship banner, Christian Lee has established himself as one of, if not the greatest pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

The four-time ONE lightweight MMA world champion has earned victories over some of the promotion’s biggest names, including Shinya Aoki, Timofey Nastyukhin, Ok Rae Yoon, and the late Iuri Lapicus. But perhaps his most impressive feat was dispatching Turkish standout Dagi Arslanaliev on just 10 days’ notice to win the ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix tournament.

“Relive the thrilling ONE Lightweight MMA World Grand Prix Championship Final between future two-division king Christian Lee and Turkish warrior Dagi Arslanaliev in 2019!”

‘The Warrior’ stepped on short notice after Arslanaliev’s originally scheduled opponent — MMA legend Eddie Alvarez — withdrew from the contest. Lee won the bout via unanimous decision in the midst of a six-fight win streak.

Christian Lee claims his second ONE world championship in spectacular fashion

After establishing himself as one of the most prolific finishers in all of mixed martial arts and a multi-time lightweight MMA world champion, Christian Lee decided that it was time to add another 26 pounds of ONE gold to his collection. In November 2022, ‘The Warrior’ stepped inside the Circle with then-welterweight MMA world titleholder Kiamrian Abbasov at ONE on Prime Video 4.

Delivering one of the craziest back-and-forth wars in recent memory, Lee managed to score his 16th career finish with a magnificent fourth-round knockout.

Tragically, Christian Lee’s younger sister, Victoria Lee, passed away six weeks following his ONE welterweight MMA world title win. Since then, ‘The Warrior’ has remained on the sidelines to properly grieve with his family. No official date has been announced for his highly anticipated return, but ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong indicated that Lee would be looking to fight sometime in 2024.

Are you excited to see the 25-year-old knockout artist make his long-awaited comeback?