FREE FULL FIGHT: Danial Williams tears it up with Rodtang in brutal Muay Thai brawl

Former ONE championship world title challenger Danial Williams recently appeared on the Fighters of Perth podcast to talk about his unorthodox route to the world’s largest martial arts organization. Williams said his journey to ONE Championship began when he sent an email to the promotion after getting drunk in a pub.

The Aussie-Thai athlete also told the story of how his joke turned into reality when he pronounced that ONE Championship could offer him to fight ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a non-title match when he called them. That wishful statement came to fruition in his promotional debut in April 2021 at ONE on TNT I card, which went down inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

That all-time classic fight between ‘Mini T’ and ‘The Iron Man’ went down as one of the highlights of the card and delivered a barnburner that everyone enjoyed. The full fight was also reposted by ONE Championship on their YouTube channel, ahead of the upcoming respective fights of both Rodtang and Williams.

They captioned the video:

Before Rodtang defends his ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title against Superlek at ONE Friday Fights 34 and Aussie-Thai slugger Danial Williams challenges Jonathan Di Bella for the ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Title at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video, relive their back-and-forth thriller in 2021!

Coming into the fight, Williams was an unknown fighter to most fans, and they were surprised that he was the one pitted against the caliber of Rodtang. However, things quickly changed when the opening bell sounded as the now 30-year-old landed most of the clean strikes in the opening round, where he found home to his right-hand punch.

With the first round seemingly out of his favor, Rodtang quickly became more aggressive and brought urgency to his attack. The Thai superstar even dropped Williams with a powerful left hook. He continued his barrage of punches and elbows that opened up Williams’ face to take the round and lead the match.

After two rounds, it seemed like the fight was going to slow down because of the heavy blows exchanged, but the two warriors continued to swing for the fences until the final bell to deliver a Muay Thai extravaganza. In the end, Rodtang took home the victory via a unanimous decision to preserve his perfect striking record in ONE Championship.

Meanwhile, despite receiving a loss in his ONE debut, Williams won the hearts of fans with his equally impressive and exciting performance, plus the valiant effort he put in against one of the best fighters today. Another silver lining for Williams is that this particular fight with Rodtang was hailed as the 2021 Fight of the Year.