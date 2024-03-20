FREE FULL FIGHT: Lightweight submission grappling king Kade Ruotolo’s thrilling ONE debut against legend Shinya Aoki

Since making his promotional debut at ONE 157, Kade Ruotolo has quickly established himself as one of the greatest BJJ practitioners in the sport today.

On Friday, April 5, the reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion returns to the circle for a catchweight clash with accomplished Brazilian debutant Francisco Lo. But first, ONE Championship is looking back at Ruotolo's sensational premiere appearance against Japanese MMA legend Shinya Aoki:

"Before ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Champion Kade Ruotolo returns to action against Brazilian submission specialist Francisco Lo in a catchweight showdown at ONE Fight Night 21 on Prime Video, relive his unbelievable ONE debut against Japanese legend Shinya Aoki in 2022!"

Relive the match below:

Kade Ruotolo's win over 'Tobikan Judan' was just the beginning. Thus far, the Atos Jiu-Jitsu star has scored five straight wins under the ONE banner, including back-to-back victories over Norwegian standout Tommy Langaker in his last two appearances.

Kade Ruotolo faces tough test against the debuting Francisco Lo

Bullied by other kids in his neighborhood, Francisco Lo first pursued jiu-jitsu as a way to defend himself. He quickly ascended the ranks and began competing in tournaments as a purple belt. Once he turned 18, he moved to Sao Paulo where he began pursuing BJJ full-time.

Now 23 years old, Lo has 49 career wins to his credit with 28 of them coming by way of submission. In 2023 he took first place in both the IBJJF Pan Championship and the IBJJF American Nationals. He also went home with the gold at the 2022 IBJJF Brazilian Nationals as a brown belt.

Will Francisco Lo shock the world and hand Kade Ruotolo his first career loss in ONE Championship?

Fans in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nichols live and for free on Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, April 5.